WWE RAW Social Score, Enzo Amore on Being the Hardest Worker In WWE, SmackDown

Your looking at “The Marianara 🍝 Rivera of the WWE” …. #TheRealestChamp defends his title every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, & closes it out in the #MainEvent of the #ZoShow (aka #205Live,) every damn Tuesday. 👊🏻 Now I know I told you kids to “work smarter- not harder,” but that’s only because I’m a #CertifiedG.. & the #G is for genius 💡! #TheHardestWorkingManInTheWWE is a #CertifiedG & let me be Frank, cause #iGotTheSAUCE: I work smart, but I’m a good guy, so I feel for those… I feel for the incompetent bunch of #LoserWeights who can’t compete, because THE ONLY THING I LOSE IS SLEEP! #YouCantTeachThat #G💩

A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Oct 30, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT