WWE RAW Social Score, Seth Rollins on Teaming with Kurt Angle, The Usos

Below is a clip from this week’s WWE Music Power 10 episode on the WWE Network with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos making their entrance:

Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 254,000 interactions with 46,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 217,000 Twitter interactions with 43,000 unique authors. RAW also had 164,000 Facebook interactions with 110,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 182,000 interactions with 123,000 unique authors on Facebook.

RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins tweeted the following on teaming with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for the main event of WWE TLC this past Sunday night:

Was truly an honor to share the ring with you Kurt. Thank you. https://t.co/X4CHjPF3Yt — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 24, 2017

