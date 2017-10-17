WWE RAW Social Score, Total Bellas Preview Clips, WWE Stars at Funko HQ (Photos)

Share this article:

Above and below are Total Bellas preview clips for tonight with Nikki Bella getting an update from her surgeon and Nikki talking with Daniel Bryan about John Cena possibly proposing to her.

Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 217,000 interactions with 43,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 272,000 Twitter interactions with 48,000 unique authors. RAW also had 182,000 Facebook interactions with 123,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 237,000 interactions with 161,000 unique authors on Facebook.

As seen below, Zack Ryder and The New Day received a big crowd for their appearance at the Funko HQ in Everett, Washington today.

