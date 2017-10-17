WWE RAW Superstar Reportedly Taking a Leave of Absence

Share this article:

The same @WrestleVotes Twitter account that tweeted about Neville walking out of WWE RAW earlier this month has tweeted about Nia Jax also being upset and possibly walking out.

Regarding Nia’s status, sources have been unable to confirm that she walked out but Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the RAW Superstar has been granted a leave of absence for personal reasons. There’s no word yet on how long she will be away or what led to the request but WWE officials did grant her the leave.

The next season of Total Divas has reportedly finished filming so this leave will not affect her role on the show. Stay tuned for updates on her status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More