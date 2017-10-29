WWE Releases Three Superstars

Share this article:

WWE announced the releases of Emma , Daren Young and Summer Rae today. Below is the full announcement:

Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae released WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae. WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.

