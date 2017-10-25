WWE SmackDown Match Changed, Daniel Bryan – Shane McMahon Tension, Sin Cara

Sin Cara picked up another non-title win over WWE United States Baron Corbin on this week’s SmackDown, as seen in the video below. Last week’s show had Cara winning by count out and last night he won by disqualification. No word yet on if Cara will be granted a title shot on an upcoming episode of SmackDown but Corbin is confirmed to face WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title match at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view.