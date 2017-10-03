WWE Superstar Honored at Awards, AJ Styles – WWE 2K18 Video, WWE – IGN Showdown Promo

NATIVE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

October 3, 2017 – Niagara Falls, NY. The Native American Music Awards & Association is very proud to announce that WWE® Superstar & SMG Recording Artist Mickie James™ (Powhatan) will be inducted into the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame during the 17th Annual Native American Music Awards (NAMA) ceremony on Saturday, October 14th at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York.

While growing up in Virginia, Mickie James, was a tomboy who always loved riding horses and WWE Mickie’s strong Powhatan ancestry tracing back to the Mattaponi reservation, is something she has always embraced throughout her career and still remains very proud of. Today, WWE® Superstar Mickie James™ or Mickie Laree James is internationally recognized. She is a six time Women’s champion. And as a recording artist, she has released two full length albums and two singles and is widely known in the country music circuit. Her single entitled, “Shooting Blanks” released last November, has been nominated by the Native American Music Awards for Song of the Year. She has also just released a new single, “Get Down” which is currently impacting country radio and can be purchased through iTunes, Amazon and other online digital retailers.

In addition to her Hall of Fame induction, Mickie will be performing live at the Awards ceremony and will be joined by an A List of entertainers and musicians including; Josh Halverson (Sioux) from NBC’s The Voice, brother rappers Lil Mike & Funny Bone (Pawnee/Choctaw) from Americas Got Talent, Nahko of Nahko & Medicine for the People (Apache/Mohawk), Juno winners and GRAMMY nomineesNorthern Cree (Cree), the Village People’s Felipe Rose (Taino/Lakota), The Revenant actor, Arthur Redcloud (Navajo), actor/musician Gary Farmer (Cayuga) and former Miss Universe Ashley Callingbull(Cree).

“Devoted to bringing Indigenous music to the world’s consciousness” as credited by the New York Times, and cited as being “The Awards Show For Native American Entertainment” by Jeopardy TV, the Native American Music Awards is an ultimate celebration of music and entertainment. It was founded as the world’s first and largest national professional membership-based organization for the advancement & recognition of contemporary and traditional music initiatives by artists with Native American heritage.

The 17th Annual Native American Music Awards is hosted by the Seneca Nation of Indians (one of the six tribes of the Iroquois Confederacy) and will be held at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York on October 14th in the Seneca Events Center. Doors open at 7:00PM EST. The Awards ceremony will be preceded by a free Pre-Show Red Carpet Event on the Mezzanine starting at 6:00PM open to nominees, patrons, and the general public and will feature meet and greets with the evening’s featured entertainers & performers and live music performances by Seneca Nation bands; JJ White and Red Rhythm..

Tickets for the 17th Annual Native American Music Awards start at $15.00 and are available through Ticketmaster or by visiting the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino box office which is located at 310 4th St, Niagara Falls, NY 14303 (877) 873-6322.

Voting for the Native American Music Awards is open to the general public. Music tracks from all the nominees are featured on the audio players on www.NAMALIVE.com. Anyone can vote by visiting the Awards website VOTING page, or by clicking here.

A live webcast of the event will be available at http://www.singlefeathermedia.com/live