Alberto El Patron Gets Backstage Heat, Santino Marella – Bound For Glory, Impact Promo

Below is a promo for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring fallout from Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view including new Knockouts Champion Gail Kim and more:

There was a pitch to have former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella film a pre-tape segment with Grado at Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. Santino turned the offer down and did the front row cameo instead.

As seen at Bound For Glory, Alberto El Patron returned to the company and interfered during the Johnny Impact vs. Global Champion Eli Drake main event, assaulting both competitors but helping Drake retain the title. PWInsider reports that there are some backstage that are unhappy over Alberto having his own private locker room, which is a trailer, while the majority of the rest of the male talents share one locker room. Apparently the private locker room is part of Alberto’s current contract with the company.

On a related note, PWInsider notes that Alberto’s in-ring promo from earlier in the show was edited off the Bound For Glory broadcast in the UK.

