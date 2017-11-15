Alexa Bliss Warns Charlotte Flair, WWE – Ticketmaster Sale, Survivor Series Hype

Share this article:

Below is the final video package for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, showing some of the events leading to Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown:

Ticketmaster is currently running a 25% off sale for WWE events when using their “Me+3” option to purchase 4 tickets during checkout. The offer expires on December 3rd.

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on her new opponent for Sunday’s pay-per-view, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair:

Congrats @MsCharlotteWWE, you’re the only horsewoman I️ haven’t put out to pasture. You’ll be in the ol’ stable soon enough. #SurvivorSeries — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 15, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More