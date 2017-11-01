The Bella Twins Launch Birdiebee, Wrestling Veteran at the WWE PC, Noelle Foley

The Bella Twins launch Birdiebee

Birdiebee, the lifestyle intimates and activewear brand created by Nikki and Brie Bella and previewed on Total Divas and Total Bellas, has taken off with the first of its many products. Available online today, the line includes transitional intimates, activewear and loungewear aimed at “empowering and educating women through mirroring the twins’ passion for life, strength, women’s health and wellness, and fun.”

Among the Birdiebee offerings for customers are a selection of soft tees, hoodies, sweats and shorts featuring the #birdiebeeisms — BEE fearless, BEE giving, BEE you — that comprise Nikki and Brie’s core values for the brand, as well as other inspiring reminders. Birdiebee will also feature a fall-color selection, including fleece jackets, bottoms, cold-shoulder tees and pullovers.

“We have set out through Birdiebee, to build a strong community of women who empower and inspire one another,” said the twins in a statement to WWE.com. “We have a highly engaged community who are equally as passionate about empowerment and Birdiebee was a way for us to bring our core values to life. Our goal is to provide a forum through Birdiebee and through the clothing line for women to connect, inspire, encourage and celebrate each other.”

The current collection, which includes intimates and loungewear with a price range of $20 to $119, will be available starting this month in select Birdiebee retail locations and on birdiebee.com.