Big Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Charlotte, NC

Word going around the WWE SmackDown tapings today in Charlotte, NC is that Charlotte Flair is booked to defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya for the title tonight, according to PWInsider.

Natalya would then join the women’s Team SmackDown for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match while Flair would face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on Sunday.

join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.

