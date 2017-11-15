The Bludgeon Brothers Update, Ric Flair on Charlotte, Sin Cara Reacts to Loss

Share this article:

Below is the latest promo for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper as The Bludgeon Brothers. They will return to WWE TV on next Tuesday’s post-Survivor Series SmackDown from Houston.

Sin Cara tweeted the following after his loss to WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin on this week’s SmackDown. Twitter translates the message to, “Grateful with the opportunity that God allowed me to live! Thank you all for your love. Just remember that what doesn’t kill you makes you more strong. #FollowTheFaceless #TodosSomosSinCara”

Agradecido con esta oportunidad que Dios 🙏🏼 me permitió vivir! Gracias a todos por su cariño 😃. Solo recuerden que lo que no te mata te hace mas fuerte 👊🏼💪🏼👌🏼. #FollowTheFaceless #TodosSomosSinCara pic.twitter.com/8qztmh0k82 — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) November 15, 2017

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair returned to WWE TV on last night’s SmackDown to surprise new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair after her win over Natalya. The Nature Boy tweeted the following about his daughter after the match:

I’m Thankful For Every Moment I️ Can Spend With My Queen!! Congratulations My Angel 😊 pic.twitter.com/dRMDSazuRQ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 15, 2017

