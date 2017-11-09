Carmella on SmackDown Being the A-Show, Traveling with Her Briefcase, More

Share this article:

Carmella spoke with The Sun to promote the current WWE European tour. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Going from WWE NXT to the main roster:

“After starting off in NXT and then getting here to SmackDown Live, all I ever wanted to do was to create history and be a part of the women’s revolution. Natalya, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, everyone is making history and I wanted to be a part of it and now my name will always be forever etched in history – and that’s all I’ve ever wanted.”

Traveling with her Money In the Bank briefcase:

“I have to carry it everywhere I go. When we fly I only get to have one carry on and one personal item. Sometimes I just have one little bag and my briefcase. A few weeks ago I was at baggage claim and a man asked me if I was in the banking business. I was like ‘Really? You think I’m going I’m going to be carrying around a briefcase with money in the bank written on it with money in it?’”

People calling SmackDown the B Show:

“I don’t know where people get that Smackdown is the B show – I couldn’t disagree more. Ever since the draft happened I know all the women in our locker room came together and vowed to make us the A show and show we are the best women’s division. It’s nice to have that rivalry because it makes you work that much harder and you always want to be better than the other side.”

