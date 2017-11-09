Chad Gable Talks Current and Former Tag Team Partners, Adapting to WWE Style

Share this article:

Chad Gable recently spoke with The Nottingham Post to promote the current WWE European tour. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Adapting to the WWE style when he signed in 2013:

“Coming in, I was big fan of technical wrestling but I quickly had to learn that is a small part of what we do. It took me a while to get to grips with that. I credit the Performance Center a lot of that. We had to do a lot of what we call promo classes and I was thrust in there from week one.

“I was thrown in front of 60 people I’d never met and it was just the most gut wrenching thing for me. It killed me every week. It was high and anxiety but like anything else, it gets easier week after week.”

His last team with Jason Jordan and the new team with Shelton Benjamin:

“I was disappointed in the fact we had a lot more to offer than we showed on Smackdown. We won the tag titles but that didn’t show what we are capable of. I’m very willing to try something new though. It also let me show what I can do as a singles wrestler.

“I hope me and Shelton get a chance to show our personality. The new team is something we’re working on. It so new to us and we have to get to know each other. We share the amateur background and that helps a lot. He’s considered a veteran now. He’s had a lot of success. He’s been stuck with a new kid and that could be frustrating for him, but we’ve had some success and he’s fully on board. I am too. Once we really get on the same page we’ll be formidable.”

