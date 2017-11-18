Drew McIntyre Injured at WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames”

Share this article:

As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event saw a surprising title change as Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new NXT Champion.

Triple H revealed in his post-Takeover interview with Cathy Kelley that McIntyre may have suffered a torn bicep towards the end of the match. McIntyre will undergo a MRI tomorrow and likely undergo surgery if the injury is what they think it is.

Regarding the title change, there’s been speculation on Drew possibly returning to the main roster but that hasn’t been confirmed. Stay tuned for updates on his status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More