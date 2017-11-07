Former King of the Mountain Champion Announces Impact Departure

Share this article:

Former TNA King of the Mountain Champion Bram announced today that he is no longer working with Impact. Bram was first signed by the company in 2014 but has not been used since the March Impact Wrestling tapings earlier this year.

Bram joins referee Earl Hebner, referee Robert King, referee Brian Hebner, Marshe Rockett, Rockstar Spud, Taryn Terrell, Eddie Kingston, Robbie E, Jeff Jarrett, Low Ki, MJ Jenkins and Reno Scum as recent Impact departures. It’s believed that James Storm is on his way out as well.

Bram wrote the following on his departure:

I've been granted my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING

Thank you to everyone from top to bottom and to you the fans for your support 🖤 — BƦλM (@Thomas_Latimer_) November 7, 2017