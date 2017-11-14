Former WWE Star Thanks WWE Wellness for Helping Him Get Clean, Teases Possible Comeback

Former ECW Champion Justin Credible took to Twitter today and announced that he is clean & sober, thanks to WWE and their Wellness Policy. The former Aldo Montoya, who retired from the ring in 2015, also teased a return to the ring in 2018.

Credible also posted a YouTube video to tease his comeback, which you can see above.

Below are Credible’s tweets:

