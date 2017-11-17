Full Details on the David Otunga – Jennifer Hudson Situation

Share this article:

People reported this week that WWE announcer David Hudson and singer Jennifer Hudson have ended their 10 year relationship. Hudson also filed for a protective order against Otunga. The two have an 8 year old son together, David Jr.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” Hudson’s rep told People in a statement. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” the statement concluded.

Otunga’s lawyer released a statement in response:

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child,” the statement concluded.

Regarding Otunga’s status with WWE, TMZ reports that he will not be working the panel at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. Otunga is reportedly taking Sunday off to focus on his child custody battle with Hudson.

TMZ also reports that Otunga recently confronted Hudson and accused her of secretly dating music producer Mali Music. Hudson denies the relationship but Otunga believes she and Mali have been dating for months. Mali and Hudson reportedly met a few years back when she hired him to perform at a party but they became friends and have been in the studio together several times.

Police have opened a domestic battery investigation and it’s classified as a misdemeanor. Hudson’s protective order claims Otunga has exhibited “aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior toward me.” She added that she is “now living in fear of further action David might take.”

Hudson claims she was at a recording session on Wednesday, with their son, when David Sr. made a series of phone calls to reach her. When he could not reach her, he asked their son to record the scene to show she was dating one of her producers, which she denies. Hudson says Otunga was visibly angry when she got home, and that he grabbed their son by the hand and physically pushed her out of their master suite. Hudson claims their son, a makeup artist and an assistant all witnessed what happened. Hudson says this was just the most recent incident in a pattern of escalating and threatening behavior, and that she’s especially concerned because her longtime fiance is a 6’3″ 240 pound pro wrestler.

The order went on to say that Hudson claimed Otunga left a gun and holster on their kitchen counter on occasion. Otunga said the gun was a movie prop but Hudson claimed, “David knows that I am and have been very sensitive to firearms after my mother and my brother were murdered by a firearm.” She added, “I believe that he left it out to taunt, intimidate and frighten me, which he absolutely accomplished.”

The order of protection was followed by Hudson getting police to remove Otunga from the home they share. They have been negotiating a custody arrangement but each want primary physical custody and negotiations have fallen apart. The order gives Hudson exclusive possession of their home and orders Otunga to stay away from her and David Jr.

Hudson’s custody petition asks the judge to grant her “significant decision-making responsibilities.” The petition also claims she’s been “solely responsible for making all major decisions” for their son.

Otunga claims Hudson is making everything up to gain an advantage in the custody dispute.

