Goldberg – Vince McMahon Video, WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Bobby Roode on Triple H

Will The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher confront Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander?

Last week’s episode of WWE 205 Live brought a brief reprieve in the intense rivalry that has Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick trying to convince Cedric Alexander to embrace his cruelty and turn on his friend, Rich Swann. Although the four Superstars did not confront one another in the United Kingdom, Cedric Alexander teamed up with Mark Andrews in a tag team battle against James Drake and Joseph Connors. The agile Superstars made good use of his platform to show the U.K. Championship division – and his antagonists Gallagher and Kendrick – exactly what he’s capable of inside the ring.

However, The Man with a Plan has no doubt not taken kindly to being mocked by Swann during their battle on Halloween night. Swann – dressed as a clown, taking Kendrick’s insults in stride – picked up an impressive victory against the former Cruiserweight Champion. With time to recalibrate and strategize, will Gallagher and Kendrick turn up the intensity when they target Alexander and Swann?