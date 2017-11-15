James Ellsworth Comments on His WWE Departure

Share this article:

As noted, WWE announced today that James Ellsworth has been released from the company.

Ellsworth took to Twitter after the announcement and thanked WWE with the following tweet:

Thank you @WWE for letting me live my dream,thank you fans for all the support, l'll continue to prove #AnyManWithTwoHandsHasAFightingChance — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 15, 2017

