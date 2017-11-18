mainpage

WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” Report 11/18 Share this article: We’re live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX with Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” Kickoff pre-show begins. Booker talks about being in WarGames and they then promote Survivor Series weekend on the WWE Network.

We see Andrade “Cien” Almas arriving earlier in the day with Zelina Vega. We also see NXT Champion Drew McIntyre arriving. Charly leads us to a video package on Almas vs. McIntyre for later tonight. Booker and Sam both believe Drew will retain tonight. Back from a break and we get a video package for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion with Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce, Nikki Cross and Ember Moon. Christy St. Cloud is backstage with Royce and Billie Kay now. Billie takes over the mic and tells Christy to go away. Peyton talks about how she’s in the best shape of her career and ready for tonight. She also knocks the others and says she will win the title tonight. Booker talks about how Ember came through his wrestling school. Sam believes Ember will win the title. We go outside to Kayla Braxton with a bunch of wild NXT fans.

Kayla sends us back to the panel for more hype on tonight’s show. We go to Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness to go over tonight’s matches. Mauro confirms that WarGames will close the show. The announcers go over the rules before sending us to a video package on the main event. We go back to the panel for final hype on tonight’s show. Sam and Booker both pick The Undisputed Era to win. Charly wraps the pre-show.

The WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event opens up with a video package.

We’re live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to Takeover. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson as fans do the “NXT!” chant. Mauro shows us the double-cage hanging above the double-ring. Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan We go right to the ring and out first comes Kassius Ohno. Lars Sullivan is out next. The bell rings and Lars immediately grabs Ohno, ramming him into the corner. Lars keeps control but Ohno elbows him. Lars just eats it and shakes it off. Lars ends up flooring Ohno with a shoulder, breaking up a clothesline attempt. Lars beats Ohno around and sends him to the floor. Lars leaps off the apron and takes Ohno down on the floor. Lars brings it back into the ring and whips Ohno into the corner but Ohno hits a big boot. Ohno with an enziguri and a kip up but Lars runs him over. Ohno looks to create another opening but Lars nails a big pop-up powerslam. Ohno still kicks out at 2. Lars goes to the top while Ohno is flat on his back. Lars flies with a diving headbutt but Ohno moves out of the way. They trade shots and Ohno connects with kicks to the face. Ohno with a shot to the jaw and then an elbow to the back of the head. Ohno with a flying elbow to the back of the neck but Lars is still standing. Ohno with a Cyclone kick for a close 2 count. Ohno ends up turning it around again and stomping away on Lars. Ohno with a senton for another pin attempt but Lars kicks out at 1. Lars screams at Ohno. They get up and trade big shots. Lars with the upperhand. Ohno hits a discus elbow. Lars ducks another discus elbow and hits the Freak Accident for the win. Winner: Lars Sullivan After the match, Lars stands tall and yells out as we go to replays. Lars marches to the back while the referee checks on Ohno. Lars stops to turn around and talk some trash as Ohno looks on. Back from a break and we see WWE UK Superstars Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Mark Andrews and Wolfgang at ringside. The Undisputed Era is backstage discussing tonight’s match when NXT General Manager William Regal walks in. We can’t hear what he’s saying to them. We get a video package for the next match. The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black We go to the ring and out first comes Aleister Black with a special entrance. Black waits in the corner as The Velveteen Dream makes his way to the ring next. Dream’s tights have Black on one leg and his own likeness on the other, meeting in the middle. We get a bit of stalling after the bell. Black takes Dream down first and they trade holds on the mat. They get to their feet and Black takes Dream right back. Dream struggles but Black keeps him grounded. Black ends up applying a Crucifix/Octopus hold while Dream is standing. Black rolls Dream up for a 2 count. Black counters a move and controls Dream by his arm, manhandling him a bit. They trade shots and Dream beats Black down. Dream whips Black but is countered. Black sends Dream over the top to the floor. Black runs the ropes and puts on the brakes as Dream is coming back into the ring. Black takes a seat in the middle of the ring for some mind games. Dream moves his hips around right in Black’s face in response. Dream mocks Black and sits down in front of him next. Black crawls over into Dream’s face and scares him. They both get to their feet and the crowd goes wild as the mind games continue. They go at it again and Black covers for a 2 count. dream gets sent out but comes right back in to take control. Dream with a clothesline and some stomps. Dream takes Black to the corner and works him over now. Black gets sent to the floor. Dream ends up doing the same sequence that Black did earlier when Dream was on the outside. Black tries to fight his way back in and he does. Dream scoops Black for the Death Valley Driver but it’s blocked. Dream delivers a big superkick for a close 2 count. Dream mounts Black and delivers strikes now. Dream with a Rude Awakening in the middle of the ring. Dream with a 2 count. Dream keeps Black grounded and talks some trash now. Dream ends up typing Black up in the ropes by his arms. Dream talks more trash, trying to get Black to say his name. Black kicks Dream and fights out of the ropes. Black with a forearm. Black catches a kick but Dream decks him. Black kicks him and runs him over. Black with more kicks and a knee to the head. Black with a splash in the corner and a springboard moonsault for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Dream scoops Black for the DVD but it’s blocked. Black with a kick. They trade shots again and Dream scoops Black for the DVD and a close 2 count. Dream takes Black to the ropes for a super DVD but Black counters and kicks Dream’s leg out to send him to the mat. Black nails a big running knee strike but Dream kicks out just in time. Dream nails a big modified DDT and the crowd pops. Dream slowly covers for another close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Dream goes back to the top while Black is down. Dream dances while he’s up top. Black catches him with a boot on the way down. Dream is tied up in the ropes now. The referee tries to free him as Black gets up. Black nails a big boot to the face while Dream is trapped. Dream with a big superkick. Black with a big knee to the face to drop Dream. Dream talks some trash but Black nails a Black Mass for the pin. Winner: Aleister Black After the match, Black sits up as his music hits and we go to replays. We come back to Dream with his arm on Black, who is still sitting beside him. Fans chant “say his name” as Black takes a mic. Black tells Dream to enjoy infamy, and finally says his name. Black’s music hits and he leaves as Dream recovers. Black stops on the ramp and turns to look at Dream before turning back to exit. We see SAnitY backstage warming up. Regal walks in and talks to Eric Young but we can’t hear what they’re saying. We see Asuka, Funaki and Finn Balor at ringside. They air a video package for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way. Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women’s Title: Nikki Cross vs. Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon NXT General Manager William Regal is in the ring with the title. The SAnitY remix hits first as Nikki Cross makes her way to the ring. Kairi Sane is out next, followed by Peyton Royce to a pop. Billie Kay is with her. Billie gives her some words of encouragement before heading to the back as Peyton goes to the ring by herself. Ember Moon is out next to a bit of a home state pop. Nikki and Kairi go at it while Peyton and Ember go at it. Ember dropkicks Nikki. Peyton rocks Kairi into the corner. Nikki takes Ember down. Peyton goes after Nikki but Ember comes after her. Ember crashes into Kairi in the corner. Nikki jumps onto Ember’s back. Peyton drops them both with a kick. Ember covers for a pin but Sane break sit. Sane covers for a pin next. Peyton and Nikki end up on the floor. Sane and Ember go at it in the ring now. Ember turns her attention to Cross and Peyton. Peyton leaves them both on the floor. Sane with a flying forearm from the apron to Peyton on the floor. Ember runs the ropes and nails a dive on Sane and Peyton. Nikki grabs Ember and they go at it on the floor while Sane is down. Ember catches Nikki with a big powerbomb on the floor. Mauro goes wild. Sane works over Ember as we get a powerbomb replay. Sane brings Ember back into the ring and they go at it. Sane blocks a superkick and drops Ember. Fans do dueling chants for Sane and Ember now. Sane does her stomps and charges in the corner for a spear. Sane runs at Peyton on the apron but Peyton gets the upperhand and applies a submission on the ropes. Ember breaks the submission up. Peyton and Ember trade shots. Ember sends Peyton to the floor. Sane rolls Ember up for a 2 count. Ember with a big forearm on Sane. Sane ducks a clothesline and spears Peyton as she comes back in. Sane with a spinning back fist to Ember. Sane goes to the top but Ember cuts her off. Ember climbs up and decks Sane. Ember goes for a superplex but Peyton runs over and slams them both to the mat at once. All three are down. Cross is still down on the floor. Fans chant “NXT” as Peyton covers Ember for a 2 count, then covers Sane for a 2 count. Cross comes back in and hits a big crossbody on all three of her opponents. Cross gets fired up now. More offense from Cross now as she’s left in the ring with Ember. Cross with a 2 count. Ember with a big boot to the face of Cross. Ember goes to the apron but Cross cuts her off. Ember slingshots in but runs into a forearm. Cross with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ember crawls to the floor. Peyton comes in with a fisherman’s suplex on Cross for a close 2 count as Sane breaks the pin up. Sane with an Alabama Slam on Peyton, which also hits Cross. Sane goes to the top and hits the In-Sane Elbow on Cross and Peyton at the same time. Sane covers Cross and Ember breaks it up from behind. Fans chant for Ember now as she goes to the top. Peyton crotches Ember and drops Sane on the floor with a knee. Peyton runs back in and fights with Cross. Ember comes off the top and hits the Eclipse on Peyton and Cross at the same time. Ember covers Cross for the title. Winner and New NXT Women’s Champion: Ember Moon After the match, fans pop as Ember celebrates. Regal enters the ring to present her with the title. We go to replays. We come back and Asuka is also in the ring with Ember and Regal. Asuka presents the title to Ember and they hug. Ember poses with Regal and Asuka in the middle of the ring before hitting the ropes to raise the title. We get another replay of the finish. Ember stares at the title before raising it again and kissing it. We see Regal backstage talking to Roderick Strong and The Authors of Pain. Kevin Owens is shown at ringside, weaering a t-shirt for The Undisputed Era. Samoa Joe is also shown at ringside. We get a video package for the next match. NXT Title Match: Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre We go to the ring and out first comes Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre is out next as the bagpipes start playing. They meet in the middle of the ring as Drew lays the title down. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The referee raises the title as they face off. Almas mushes Drew in the face and then retreats to the corner. Drew is fired up as he takes Almas to the corner. Almas with shots coming out of the corner. They trade holds as Almas keeps a headlock applied to Drew. Drew runs over Almas bouncing off the ropes. Almas kicks Drew’s leg and applies another headlock. Drew counters in the corner and drops Almas from mid-air. Drew with a boot to the head. Almas with a jawbreaker. Almas poses on the second rope but Drew kicks him to the floor. Drew follows and chops Almas before bringing him back into the ring. Vega distracts and Almas kicks Drew in the head. Almas distracts the referee while Vega tries to attack Drew from the apron. He catches her as it backfires. Drew fights back into the ring for more back & forth. Almas ends up sending Drew shoulder-first into the ring post. Drew falls out to the floor. Almas follows as Vega cheers him on. Almas brings it back into the ring and drops Drew into a backbreaker over his knee, then a forearm for a quick pin attempt. Almas ends up applying an armbar on the rope. Almas breaks it and covers for a 2 count. We get dueling chants from the crowd as Almas works on the arm. Drew fights up but Almas cuts him off with a knee. Drew finally overpowers and tosses Almas across the ring. Drew is slow to get to his feet now. Drew runs into an elbow. Almas with a right hand. Drew fires back. Almas with strikes. Drew with a clothesline and a chop. Drew with more offense now. Drew with a big overhead belly-to-belly throw and another. Drew goes to the top and comes off to drive Almas into the mat. drew stands tall for a pop. Drew scoops Almas but Almas slides out. Drew ends up catching Almas with a Celtic Cross for a 2 count. Drew cranks up for the Claymore Kick but Almas dropkicks him in the corner. Drew blocks the double knees. Almas ends up hitting an inverted tornado DDT from the corner for a close 2 count. More back & forth and counters. Drew with a big Alabama Slam for a 2 count. Almas ends up driving Drew into the ring post after a springboard dropkick. Almas also took advantage of interference from Vega. Almas hits a huge moonsault from the top to the floor. Almas brings it back into the ring but Drew kicks out at 2. They end up top again. Drew goes for a superplex but Almas crotches him. Drew gets tied in the Tree of Woe now. Almas with a double stomp from the top and running double knees for a close 2 count. Almas ends up missing an enziguri. Drew hits a big sitdown powerbomb but Almas still kicks out at 2. More big shots between the two. Almas rolls Drew up for 2. Drew nails the Future Shock DDT for another close pin attempt. Drew scoops Almas on his shoulders and takes him to the top for a super Celtic Cross. Almas counters and slides to the mat, then drops Drew face first into the turnbuckles. Almas with the Drive Thru knees but Drew kicks out at 2. Vega screams at ringside as Almas mounts Drew with strikes. Almas rolls to the floor as he’s frustrated. Almas grabs the title and looks to leave but the referee stops him. Vega takes advantage of the distraction by running in the ring and spiking Drew into the mat. Almas runs in and hits big hammerlock DDT but Drew still kicks out. Vega and Almas can’t believe it. We get a replay. Drew ends up turning Almas inside out with a big Claymore Kick but Vega puts Almas’ foot on the bottom rope. Drew misses the next Claymore attempt and gets hung up on the top rope. Drew falls to the apron and clutches. Fans chant “si!” for Almas now it appears. Almas ends up bringing Drew back in on his head and covering for the title. Winner and New NXT Champion: Andrade “Cien” Almas After the match, Almas takes the title and celebrates with Vega. We go to replays. We come back to Almas and Vega celebrating as the referee checks on Drew. Almas goes to the announce table and poses on top with the title as his music hits. Drew is still sitting up in the ring, talking with a trainer and official. Almas and Vega leave with the title. We come back from a break and sirens go off as the cage is lowered for the main event. We also get a video package for WarGames. We see Dustin Rhodes at ringside with WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson. WarGames: SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong We go to the double-ring and the rules are explained. The music hits and out first comes NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY. Dain and Wolfe enter the shark cages as Young enters WarGames to start. The Undisputed Era is out next. They taunt Dain and Wolfe in their shark cage. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish enter their shark cage as Adam Cole heads to the structure. Cole stands in one ring while Young stands in the other, talking trash. Out next comes The Authors of Pain with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. Roderick Strong is out next to join them, wearing similar gear. Akam and Rezar enter a shark cage while Strong heads to the ring. Ellering barks at one of the referees. Fans chant “this is awesome” as Cole, Strong and Young face off. We see the other teams in the shark cage. Young and Strong approach Cole but he swings first and Strong drops him. Young goes for Cole but Strong pulls him away. Strong and Young go at it now. Cole tries to get shots in but Strong keeps kicking him away. They all face off again for a stand-off. Mauro stresses that the match doesn’t officially start until all 9 Superstars are in. Young drops Strong and goes to work on Cole now. Strong with a backbreaker on Young. Strong and Cole go at it now trading shots. Strong blocks a dropkick and catapults Cole into the cage wall but he blocks it. Cole climbs up but Young and Strong meet him on the top rope. They all three trade shots on the top rope now. Cole crotches them both and they fall to the mat. Cole stomps away on Strong, then Young. Strong ends up landing hard on the partition that connects the two rings. Cole goes at it with Young and hits him with a fireman’s carry into a neckbreaker over the knee. Cole turns his attention to Strong in the other ring now. Cole beats Strong down in the corner. Cole continues to keep control of both opponents now. Cole with a swinging neckbreaker on Strong, then Young. Strong fights back with chops and a lariat on Cole. Strong takes turns on Cole and Young from corner to corner now. The clock starts counting down and one team is let loose. Fish and O’Reilly are freed. They hit the ring and go right for Strong, double teaming him. The Undisputed Era takes out Strong and triple teams Young now, taking turns on him. Cole works on Young while Fish and O’Reilly double team Strong now. Strong takes a hard wheel-barrow suplex and rolls to the partition. Fish works on Strong while Young is double teamed. Strong gets triple teamed now after Young goes down with a kick. All three hit running attacks on Strong against the steel now. Fans cheer as The Undisputed Era reigns supreme and stands tall. The timer starts up again. Akam and Rezar are let loose now. They rush the structure. Akam and Rezar have trouble getting in but they overpower and push the door open as The Undisputed Era tries to block them. Akam and Rezar unload on The Undisputed Era now. Cole gets launched from one ring to another. Young charges but they backdrop him from one ring to the other. The Authors launch partner Strong onto the other 4 opponents now. We get replays. Young is tied up in the Tree of Woe now, as is O’Reilly. They drive Fish and Cole into Young and O’Reilly while they’re tied upside down. Wolfe and Dain are finally freed from their shark cage. Wolfe hits the ring with a nightstick. He unloads on Akam and Rezar with it. Dain is still hanging outside of the structure. Dain goes under the ring as Wolfe continues with the stick. Dain brings a few steel chairs, trash cans, a chain and kendo sticks into the ring. Young with chair shots for everyone. Fans chant for tables as SAnitY runs wild. Dain leaves the cage and brings a table from under the ring as fans go wild. Dain slides the table in as Wolfe and Young keep control. Dain brings another table in. Wolfe ducks a chair shot, which bounces back and hits O’Reilly in the face. Wolfe suplexes O’Reilly and slams Cole on a trash can. Dain is finally in the structure now and the door is closed, then locked. Dain swallows the key and starts unloading. Dain faces off with Akam and enters the ring where he’s at. Dain fights off Akam and Rezar, splashing them both in the corner. Dain with a senton dropkick combo to The Authors in the corner. Dain climbs to the top rope now. He nails a crossbody on the rest of the competitors. A big “holy shit” chant starts off. Dain covers Akam but Strong breaks the pin. Cole waits with a kendo stick and tells Dain to bring it. Dain catches the stick and smacks it away. They face off. Dain picks Cole up but Fish makes the save with kicks to the leg. Fish tries a sunset flip but Dain decks him. Dain catches Cole and slams him onto Fish with a Michinoku Driver. Dain pins them both but O’Reilly breaks it. Dain tosses Fish and O’Reilly into the steel. Dain ends up carrying Strong and Cole at once for a fall-away slam / Samoan Drop combo. Dain stands tall and faces off with Rezar now. They meet in the middle of the two rings and trade big shots. Dain eats a big boot but comes right back with a bigger boot. Dain ducks a clothesline and nails a crossbody. Akam with a big boot on Dain. Akam with a powerslam on Dain for a 2 count as O’Reilly breaks it using a chain. O’Reilly with a tornado DDT. Young grabs Cole for a suplex but Cole nails an enziguri. Strong and Fish go at it as fans chant “this is awesome” again. The Undisputed Era triple teams Strong. Dain floors Cole with a big clothesline. Fans chant or table. Fish and O’Reilly double team Dain with kicks. Wolfe nails Fish. O’Reilly unloads on Wolfe. O’Reilly wraps the chain around Wolfe’s neck and face and arm now. O’Reilly turns that into Armageddon with the chain. Wolfe struggles with him. Young comes off the top with an elbow drop to break it up. Fish nails a big moonsault on Young as he covers O’Reilly. Everyone is down again as fans do the “NXT!” chant. Fans still want tables. The Authors hit a Super Collider, catching Dain in the middle. Young stops the pin by The Authors on Fish. Young counters The Authors and sends them into each other. Young grabs Rezar off the top and puts him on top of Akam with a DVD. Young with a 2 count as Strong and Cole break it up. Cole and Strong go at it now. Strong runs Cole into Young and drops him over his knees. Strong with the same move on Young, then knees to Fish and O’Reilly. Strong catches Wolfe over his knee. Strong with a high knee to Dain’s face. Strong with an Angle Slam on Dain for a 2 count as Cole superkicks him to break it up. Cole climbs to the top but Young hits him from behind. Cole fights back. Strong joins them. Strong and Young fight each other now with Cole in the middle. Wolfe and Dain join in, as do everyone else. The Authors end up nailing two big Towers of Doom. Cole is the only one left where he started. Cole poses for a pop. Akam and Rezar see Cole and go after him. Cole starts climbing. He gets crotched. The Authors leave Cole on the top and grab the two tables. They stand one table up and then the other beside it. Cole still has his back facing the tables. The Authors climb up with Cole. Wolfe and Young come over. Cole kicks Rezar away. Cole climbs for the top of the cage now. Wolfe tries to put Akam through a table and he succeeds with a super German through both of the tables. Rezar goes for Cole but Young brings Rezar down with a leaping neckbreaker. Cole is on the top of the cage now. O’Reilly goes at it with Dain. Dain turns him upside down with a clothesline. Cole is still flat on the top of the cage. Dain grabs the trash can and puts it against O’Reilly. Dain climbs to the top now. Dain tells Cole to watch as he hits Coast to Coast, driving the trash can into O’Reilly. We get a replay of the big move. Cole is standing on the top of the cage now. Fans pop as he does his pose. Strong is the only one standing. He climbs up after Cole. Cole starts climbing down the other side of the cage for the win. Strong tries to stop him. Strong brings Cole back up. Strong nails a massive superplex from the top of the cage, bringing Cole down on top of the other 7 competitors as they waited. A “holy shit” chant starts. Strong covers Cole for a 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome” as everyone is laid out. Dain and Akam trade big shots at the partition now. The Authors take Dain down with a big double team Last Chapter on the steel partition. Fish and O’Reilly double team Akam now. They hit him with Total Elimination. Young tosses Fish into the corner. Wolfe takes out O’Reilly with Young’s assist. Strong slams Wolfe on his face. Strong and Cole face off from the mat. They trade shots as they get to their feet. Strong sends Cole into the steel. Young with a wheelbarrow suplex to Strong into the steel. Cole with a kendo stick shot to Young. Young tries to get up with a chair but Cole charges and drives it into him with a knee strike. Cole covers Young for the win. Winners: Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish After the match, everyone is laid out as The Undisputed Era's music hits. A referee checks on Cole as we go to replays. Cole sits up and makes it to his feet as his arm is raised. Fans pop. O'Reilly and Fish join him as we go to more replays. The Undisputed Era stands tall in the middle of the ring but they continue to sell the beating. Young recovers and we see Wolfe has been busted open. Cole does his pose again for a pop. "Takeover: WarGames" goes off the air.







