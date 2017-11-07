mainpage

columns

contact us

forums

information

news feed

sitemap

survey

wrestling q&a Site Related Log in Feed this news on your website Register

News Board Options Previous Post Next Post Comment on this Article Return Home Translate









Polls





RAW

SmackDown

NXT

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA



WWE SmackDown Report 11/7 Share this article: Tonight’s taped WWE SmackDown opens with a video package for the main event.

Tom Phillips welcomes us to the Manchester Arena for SmackDown in Manchester, England. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. They run down some of tonight’s matches.

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon to a pop. Shane welcomes us and plugs Survivor Series, saying this will be the last time RAW can claim they are the A Show. Shane goes on and says he holds RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon responsible for Kane attacking SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan last week. Shane tells Angle to hear him out, this is personal – he will be standing across from Angle at Survivor Series to get payback for what happened to Bryan. Shane says Bryan isn’t here tonight but he will be back next week. Shane talks about The New Day appearing on RAW last night. He then introduces Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston as we see how they distracted Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, allowing for The Bar to win the RAW Tag Team Titles. Kofi says they didn’t intend for the titles to change hands but those are the consequences of putting RAW under siege. Woods mocks Rollins and Ambrose, saying they won’t do anything. They go on and say they are fully ready to take what they have coming for what happened last night, and they will beat the red brand Superstars back to RAW if they come for payback. Shane ends up dancing with The New Day. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens with Sami Zayn to the stage. Owens says that was the stupidest thing he’s ever seen. Sami says he hates to break it to Shane but Shane is not cool and probably should never dance again. Kofi mocks Sami for the dancing he does in his entrance. Sami and Owens go on about how they could gave done better at RAW. Shane says their attitudes are why they aren’t representing team blue at Survivor Series. Sami and Owens both complain about the qualifying matches they lost. Owens says it’s a shame they had to qualify because they are the top 2 Superstars on the roster. Owens calls The New Day puppets. Kofi knocks Sami and Owens, as does Big E. Sami says it will be funny when Team SmackDown loses at Survivor Series and they have Shane to blame. They go on with more talking until Shane announces Sami vs. Kofi. That match is up next. We go to commercial as Sami walks to the ring. Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn Back and forth after the break as the match kicks off. Kofi ends up nailing a big dropkick to send Sami out of the rig. Sami takes a breather and chats with Owens as Woods plays Francesca to get fans riled up. Sami really takes his time coming back in. Kofi brings the fight out but Sami runs back in. Kofi chases him but Sami attacks as he enters. Sami with a big clothesline to turn Kofi inside out. Owens talks trash to Kofi as Sami keeps control. Kofi gets back up and delivers a big shot to Sami that sends him back out of the ring. We go to commercial with Sami trying to recover on the floor. Back from the break and Kofi sends Sami back out of the ring. Kofi then launches himself out onto Sami with some unique offense. Kofi brings it back into the ring but has SOS countered but still manages a 2 count. Sami blocks Trouble In Paradise and hits a Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count. Owens yells at the referee for the count. Sami goes for the Helluva Kick but Kofi counters with a kick. More back and forth between the two. Sami takes Kofi down but Kofi comes right back and goes to the corner. Kofi hits a crossbody for the pin. Winner: Kofi Kingston After the bell, Kevin Owens immediately hits the ring to attack Kofi but Big E and Xavier Woods make the save. Owens hits the ramp and calls Sami over as Woods and Big E check on Kofi. The New Day music hits. We see WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers attacking AJ Styles last week, which is why AJ has the title shot tonight. We go backstage to Renee Young with Jinder and The Singh Brothers. Jinder calls AJ the appetizer to the entree that is WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Jinder goes on and says he will make a meal out of AJ tonight and then he will feast on The Beast at Survivor Series. Jinder walks off. Still to come, James Ellsworth vs. Becky Lynch. Also, Rusev vs. Randy Orton. Rusev will get the final Team SmackDown spot if he wins. We go to commercial. Back from the break and we get a new vignette for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper as The Bludgeon Brothers. Rusev vs. Randy Orton We go to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces Aiden English, who asks Manchester to be silent as he introduces The Lion of Bulgaria. English sings the introduction as Rusev makes his way out. Rusev will get the final Team SmackDown spot if he wins this match. Randy Orton is out next. The bell rings and Rusev goes for a kick but Orton goes for the RKO. Rusev drops Orton with a kick to the head for a 2 count to start. Rusev with two more pin attempts. We go to commercial with Rusev working Orton over. Back from the break and Rusev keeps Orton down. A “Rusev Day” chant starts off. We see Shane, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura watching backstage. Orton tries to fight back but Rusev keeps him down. Rusev with another pin attempt. We get dueling chants from the crowd. RusevR drops knees on Orton and covers for another 2 count. Rusev shows some frustration now. Rusev with a big kick to the back and another 2 count, and another. And another pin attempt by Rusev. Rusev argues with the referee now. Rusev walks over but Orton leaps up and nails the RKO outta nowhere for the pin. Winner: Randy Orton After the match, Orton stands tall as a furious English looks on. We see Shane, Roode and Nakamura backstage again. We go to replays from the match. Orton hits the corners to pose as the announcers hype Survivor Series. Still to come, The Phenomenal One vs. The Modern Day Maharaja. We see James Ellsworth backstage pacing outside of the women’s locker room. Tamina Snuka comes out. Ellsworth asks her to go get Carmella for him and she does. Becky Lynch comes out instead and says Ellsworth needs to worry about her, not Carmella. Ellsworth says she doesn’t stand a chance because she’s a woman and he’s a man. Ellsworth hopes Becky doesn’t get hurt. Ellsworth says the whole women’s revolution is a farce. He goes on and says we’re in Man-chester tonight, and men are superior in every way. He goes on and says he will prove to Becky that he’s the better man tonight. Becky says those are some pretty ballsy statements but it’s too bad Ellsworth doesn’t have any. Becky walks off and we go to commercial. Back from the break and we get more hype for Survivor Series. We go to the ring and out comes Tamina Snuka with Lana, then Naomi and Charlotte Flair. They’re out to watch the next match. Battle of the Sexes: Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth The music hits and out next comes James Ellsworth with Carmella, using her theme song. Becky Lynch is out next to a big pop. The bell rings and Ellsworth drops down to do push-ups. Ellsworth with more stalling as fans sing “Becky’s going to kill you” at Ellsworth. Becky grabs Ellsworth for the Disarm Her but he makes it to the ropes. Ellsworth takes off his shirt now. They lock up and Ellsworth takes Becky down. Ellsworth mocks Becky and laughs as a “where’s your chin?” chant starts. Ellsworth another takedown as they trade holds. Becky counters and takes Ellsworth to the top. They break and Ellsworth runs into a kick. More running of the ropes and counters. Becky out-wrestles Ellsworth some more for a 2 count. Becky rolls Ellsworth around the ring with her legs now. Becky grabs a dizzy Ellsworth and spins him around on her shoulders. Becky tosses Ellsworth out of the ring now. Ellsworth makes it back into the ring before the 10 count. He taunts Naomi, Tamina, Flair and Lana now. He turns around and shoves Becky to the mat as fans boo. Ellsworth sends Becky out of the ring at Carmella’s feet now. Ellsworth taunts the other female Superstars and turns around to a missile dropkick from Becky for a 2 count. More back and forth with Becky in control now. Ellsworth goes back to the floor. Ellsworth tries to leave but the others stop him. Charlotte pushes Ellsworth back into the ring. Ellsworth begs Becky and says he’s sorry. Ellsworth tries to hug Becky. She drops him into the Disarm Her for the win. Winner: Becky Lynch After the match, the other female Superstars cheer Becky on as she celebrates. Carmella enters the ring and has words with Becky now. Becky and Carmella look like they’re about ready to fight but Carmella drops Ellsworth with a superkick instead. A “yes!” chant starts up. Carmella’s music hits and she leaves with her briefcase, all alone. Becky is all smiles in the ring as Ellsworth recovers. Still to come, the WWE Title will be on the line. We see Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin backstage walking. The Usos are also shown. Back to commercial. SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. The Usos I’m having some feed trouble as the match starts. The feed comes on to Shelton Benjamin hitting Paydirt on Jimmy Uso to send him to the floor. Jey Uso hits Shelton. More back and forth leading to Gable taking out Jey’s knee on the floor, then crawling back under the ring. The referee counts and Jey is unable to make it back into the ring due to the injury as Shelton looks on. Fans boo. Winners by Count Out: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable After the match, The Usos retain as we go to replays. Gable comes in to celebrate with Benjamin as Jimmy checks on Jey at ringside. The announcers lead us to a preview of USA Network series “Damnation” featuring Luke Harper on the December 5th episode. Renee Young is backstage with AJ Styles. Styles says the last thing Jinder should do is take him lightly. AJ goes on and says people have been underestimating him his whole life and he always proves them wrong. AJ says he will prove to everyone why he is phenomenal tonight and why SmackDown is the house that he built. AJ says he will then slay The Beast at Survivor Series. AJ walks off and we go to commercial. WWE Title Match: AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal Back from the break and out come The Singh Brothers on the stage. They introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and out he comes. AJ Styles is out next to a pop. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. Jinder takes AJ down first but fans are behind AJ. They lock up and trade holds again as Jinder goes to the ropes and nails a back elbow to the face. More back and forth now. Jinder ends up knocking Styles to the floor. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Jinder has AJ down on the mat. The feed goes out again and comes back to AJ blocking Jinder with a boot to send him to the mat. Jinder misses in the corner and AJ looks to make his comeback now. AJ unloads with strikes and takes Jinder down. AJ with the running forearm. AJ gets fired up now. AJ goes on but Jinder blocks a suplex. AJ lands on his feet and nails the Ushigoroshi but Jinder kicks out at 2. Jinder tries to position AJ but AJ counters and delivers a kick to the chest, and another. Jinder catches the next kick and drops AJ but misses a big boot. AJ with a quick pin attempt. AJ charges but Jinder drops him on his face for another close 2 count. Fans chant for AJ as Jinder takes him to the top. AJ avoids the superplex and takes out Jinder’s leg to send him to the mat. Styles rolls Jinder into the Calf Crusher as fans pop. Jinder breaks it by slamming AJ’s neck into the mat. AJ goes for the hold again but Jinder is able to get to the bottom rope to break the hold. AJ with strikes until Jinder floors him with a clothesline for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Jinder takes AJ to the top but they come back down. AJ sends Jinder tot he floor. AJ nails a Phenomenal Forearm to the floor, taking out Jinder. AJ clutches his knee. AJ brings Jinder back into the ring. AJ springboards in and nails the 450 but The Singh Brothers pull Jinder to safety as fans boo. AJ takes out both of The Singh Brothers at ringside. AJ goes to the apron to come back in but Jinder grabs him. AJ fights Jinder off and springboards in but Jinder goes for The Khallas. Jinder ends up dropping AJ and going for the pin but AJ gets his foot on the bottom rope. Fans are going wild now. Jinder calls for The Khallas again but fans boo. They go on and the finish sees AJ nails the Phenomenal Forearm on Jinder for the pin and the title. Winner and New WWE Champion: AJ Styles After the match, AJ takes the title and celebrates as fans pop big time. AJ will now face Lesnar at Survivor Series. AJ celebrates as we go to replays. SmackDown goes off the air with the new WWE Champion celebrating with fans as Jinder looks on from the ramp. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More Related Post navigation Comment on this Article/Post Search for: Search







Polls





RAW

SmackDown

NXT

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA



