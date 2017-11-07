LIVE SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

Share this article:

Thanks to Andy Sykes for the following WWE SmackDown spoilers from Manchester, England. These will air tonight on the USA Network and we will still have our detailed coverage at 8pm EST.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon opens the show to a big pop. He talks about how SmackDown will be called the A Show after Survivor Series. He also mentions the winner of AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal going on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Shane says RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be held responsible for Kane attacking SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan last week but Bryan is not here tonight. Fans boo but Shane says he will be back next week. Shane promises to get payback on Angle. Shane warns the RAW roster that they will be ready for revenge tonight. Shane then introduces The New Day and praises them for their RAW appearance

The New Day all talk about putting RAW under siege again and Shane thanks them. Shane also danced some with them. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interrupt, calling them all stupid. Shane says their attitudes are why they aren’t representing Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. The New Day has words with Sami and Owens, leading to Shane making Kofi vs. Sami for right now

Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn. Good back & forth match with Trouble In Paradise & Blue Thunderbombs. Kofi ends up getting the pin with a move from the top. Owens attacks Kofi after the bell but Big E and Woods make the save

