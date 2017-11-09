Luke Harper – Damnation Preview, Triple H vs. Rusev, Post-WWE 205 Live, The Flairs

Triple H had been teaming with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, for wins over new RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and Bray Wyatt, on the current WWE European tour until jumping to the SmackDown side on Monday for the live event in Lisbon, Portugal. Triple H defeated Rusev in singles action at that live event and also delivered a Spinebuster to Aiden English. Triple H also defeated Rusev at the WWE live event in Santiago, Chile last month.