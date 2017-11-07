Major Spoiler from Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Tapings (Photos)

Share this article:

AJ Styles just defeated Jinder Mahal to become the new WWE Champion at the SmackDown tapings in Manchester, England.

The match will air on tonight’s USA Network broadcast and we will have full coverage of the title change then.

Styles will now face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Below is a photo of the new WWE Champion:

