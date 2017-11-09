Minor Back & Forth at Bound For Glory Catering, More on Tonight’s Impact, Grado

There was a “funny back & forth” incident at catering before Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Ottawa with Bobby Lashley and an un-named X Division competitor, according to PWInsider. The X Division talent reportedly complained about the food, which led to Lashley sharply reminding the wrestler that he shouldn’t even be commenting on the quality of the food because of how short his career has been, then telling him to go buy his own food if he wasn’t happy with that was provided. Lashley’s blunt response was well-received among some of the veteran talents.