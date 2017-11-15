Natalya on Losing the SmackDown Women’s Title, Kane – Braun Strowman Video, WWE 24

Natalya took to Twitter today and wrote the following on dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on last night’s SmackDown episode:

Only a small handful of people in the world can do we what do in the ring. It’s incredibly grueling. Blood, sweat, tears, heartbreak & sacrifices to get to the top. I’m reminded in all of this, just how important it is to BELIEVE in yourself. I can’t wait to get my title back!🖤 pic.twitter.com/vi0O4ckyfS

— Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 15, 2017