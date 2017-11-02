New Rules Announced for WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” Main Event

Share this article:

The official rules have been announced for the triple-team, two-ring main event for the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event on November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston during Survivor Series weekend. As noted, that match will feature The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY’s Killian Dain with NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe.

WWE’s official preview for the match notes that each team will select one member to start the match inside the cage while the remaining participants are locked inside shark cages near the entranceway. After 5 minutes, the final two members from one team will enter the match, giving that team an advantage. 3 minutes later the second team’s members are released, followed by the final team’s members after another 3 minute period. The first competitor to pick up a pinfall or submission earns the win for his team once all three teams are inside the structure.

It’s worth noting that the two side-by-side rings have been confirmed but there is no official word on a roof covering the structure.

Below is WWE’s official announcement on the updated WarGames rules:

Official WarGames Match rules for NXT TakeOver The WarGames Match returns at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Houston, and WWE.com has the official rules for the massive three-team showdown. It has been a while – almost 20 years, in fact – since fans have been able to experience a live WarGames Match, so consider this a refresher course. There are also a few added wrinkles to this epic match that you may not see when watching past WarGames clashes on the award-winning WWE Network. The rules of the match are as follows: * The three-member teams of SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain), Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly), and The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) & Roderick Strong will wage war inside a massive steel cage that surrounds TWO rings. * All three teams will be contained inside separate shark cages by the entranceway, with a member from each team (as chosen by his respective squad) starting the match. * After five minutes, the remaining members from one team will be released from their shark cage and allowed to enter the match. * When another three-minute period elapses, the remaining members from a second team are released from their shark cage and enter the match. * Following another three-minute period, the final team’s members are released from their shark cage and enter the match. * Once all three teams have entered the WarGames Match, a victory can be attained via pinfall or submission. Don’t miss the historic return of the WarGames Match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on WWE Network.

