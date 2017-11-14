New WWE 2K18 DLC Pack Released (Video), Nikki Bella Photos, Naomi Total Divas Clip

2K today announced the WWE 2K18 Kurt Angle and Cena (Nuff) Packs are Now Available as downloadable content on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Kurt Angle Pack:

* Formerly available only as a pre-order bonus includes:

* Includes two playable versions of Kurt Angle (WWE “American Hero” and ECW “Wrestling Machine”);

* The Kurt Angle Pack is available for $4.99.

Cena (Nuff) Pack:

* Formerly available only in the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition or Cena (Nuff) Edition;

* Includes two playable versions of John Cena (ECW One Night Stand and WrestleMania 26) and playable characters Batista and Rob Van Dam;

* The Cena (Nuff) Pack is available for $7.99.

While neither of these newly available packs are included in the WWE 2K18 Season Pass, they are special items for pre-order customers (Kurt Angle Pack) or Deluxe and Cena (Nuff) customers (Cena (Nuff) Pack).

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is available now worldwide for the PS4™ system and Xbox One, as well as on October 17, 2017 for Windows PC and in Fall 2017 for Nintendo Switch.

