New WWE NXT Champion Crowned at Takeover Tonight (Photos, Videos)

Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE NXT Champion at tonight’s “Takeover: WarGames” event from the Toyota Center in Houston. The upset win saw interference from Zelina Vega several times.
This is Almas’ first title run with WWE. Drew just won the title back in August at NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” by defeating Bobby Roode.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s big title change:
