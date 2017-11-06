News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Tapings Today, Pole Match, MizTV Segment, More

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. We will have live spoilers at around 2:30pm EST today.

Confirmed for tonight’s show is Elias vs. Jason Jordan in a “Guitar on a Pole” match. Tonight’s opener will feature RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on MizTV. No other matches have been announced for tonight but we should get more Team RAW updates for Survivor Series.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

“Miz TV” kicks off Raw in Manchester with special guest Kurt Angle

Jason Jordan and Elias to battle in a Guitar-on-a-Pole Match

Can Alicia Fox find Superstars to be on her Traditional Survivor Series Team?

Will Kane’s monstrous reign of destruction continue in Manchester?

Will Raw’s titleholders still be standing tall for the Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us for live spoilers around 2:30pm EST. We will have live coverage of the RAW broadcast at 8pm EST.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More