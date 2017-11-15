Paul Heyman Responds to SmackDown Segment, Ric Flair Return Video, Six-Man Dark Match

Share this article:

As noted, last night’s WWE SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair defeat Natalya to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. She will now face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss on Sunday at WWE Survivor Series. The post-match segment saw a surprise appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who came out to greet his daughter. Below is video from that segment:

The dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown in Charlotte, NC saw Tye Dillinger, Fandango and Tyler Breeze defeat The Colons and Mike Kanellis.

Paul Heyman tweeted the following in response to last night’s SmackDown segment with WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, who acted as AJ’s “personal advocate” to mock Heyman. AJ cut a promo on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and was confident about slaying The Beast in their match at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. Heyman wrote the following in response to the segment:

. @WWE The role of an #Advocate is 2 spin 2 the @WWEUniverse, but speak brutal blunt truth 2your client. @AJStylesOrg has been sorely misled by @WWEDanielBryan. I continue 2 admire AJ's talent and still look forward 2 extolling his virtues after he's victimized by @BrockLesnar! https://t.co/yhFgJLjZj0 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 15, 2017

. @WWE Thank you @WWEDanielBryan for a most flattering imitation. I've never been compelled to imitate you, but why would I want to be YOU? Although, I must confess, I have nothing but respect for you. (and very little of that)! https://t.co/RKYqQlKuPN — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 15, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More