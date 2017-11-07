Ric Flair on Tonight’s ESPN Premiere (Video), Custom WWE Title for Manchester Arena, Fans on RAW

Share this article:

ESPN’s “30 For 30” documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will premiere tonight at 10pm EST. The documentary is set to run for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Above is video of The Nature Boy talking about what to expect from the film and below is the synopsis:

“Chronicling wrestler Ric Flair and his wild ride as the “Nature Boy” inside and outside the ring. Interviews include fellow WWE stars Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and Ricky Steamboat, plus Flair’s family, including his first wife. Directed by Rory Karpf.”

WWE has a new poll asking fans who will be the MVP of the men’s Team RAW at Survivor Series in the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. As of this writing, 44% voted for Braun Strowman while 21% voted for Team Captain Kurt Angle, 17% for Finn Balor, 11% for Samoa Joe and 7% for Jason Jordan.

Matt Hardy, Mickie James, Bayley and Titus O’Neil presented a custom WWE Title belt to the staff and General Manager of the Manchester Arena last night before RAW, to recognize their “selfless actions of the venue’s staff and all emergency service first responders following a deadly terrorist attack that occurred last May.”

The belt features custom designed side-plates: one designated for Manchester Arena and its staff, the other for Manchester’s Emergency Services. You can see photos of the belt and the meeting at the link below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More