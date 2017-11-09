Rusev Wants Respect (Video), Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers React, Ric Flair, Top 10

Below are tweets from Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers on new WWE Champion AJ Styles getting his title back on this week’s SmackDown:

How many men can say they’ve been @WWE champion?

For 6 months The Maharaja has ruled & will get back what belongs to him.

Congrats, AJ Styles, you now have a bullseye on your back. #SDLive

— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) November 8, 2017