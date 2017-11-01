Shinsuke Nakamura Mocks Kurt Angle, Title Match on WWE NXT Tonight, Sin Cara on His Mask

- As noted, last night’s WWE SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Kevin Owens in the main event to earn a spot on the men’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. In the video below, Nakamura says it’s such an honor to be on team blue and last week they hit RAW with a surprise but at Survivor Series, it won’t be a surprise when they beat them. Nakamura then mocks RAW General Manager and Team Captain Kurt Angle by using his “it’s true, it’s damn true!” line.
- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:
Nikki Cross vs. Taynara Conti
- Fabian Aichner vs. Johnny Gargano
- NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY defend against The Authors of Pain
- NXT Champion Drew McIntyre & Andrade “Cien” Almas contract signing for Takeover
- Heavy Machinery vs. two enhancement talents (may not air this week)
Kairi Sane vs. Billie Kay (may not air this week)
As noted, the feud between Sin Cara and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin continued on last night’s SmackDown as Cara pummeled Corbin until he was disqualified in their third straight non-title match. Cara became enraged after Corbin tried to take his mask off. Cara tweeted the following warning to Corbin after the show:
My family and my heritage are in that mask. You try and take it away & I’ll take away your ability to walk to the ring. #DontMessWithTheMask pic.twitter.com/eTqhos4N0h
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) November 1, 2017
