SmackDown Superstar Confirms Injury, The Bar on The Usos (Video), WWE 205 Live

As noted, this week’s WWE RAW in Manchester, England saw Sheamus and Cesaro defeat Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to become three-time RAW Tag Team Champions. Below is video of The Bar talking to Mike Rome after the big win, which came after The New Day appeared in the crowd to distract everyone. The Bar brags on beating The Hardys, The New Day and now The Shield. They now look ahead to their match against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Cesaro says The Uso Penitentiary can’t hold them because they just don’t break bars, they are The Bar.

Sin Cara took to Twitter and confirmed that he suffered a knee injury at Sunday’s WWE live event in Spain. He was pulled from Monday’s live event in Portugal due to the injury. WWE has not commented on the injury but they did re-tweet his comments. Stay tuned for updates on Cara’s condition going into this week’s SmackDown. He wrote the following on the injury:

Por un inconveniente en mi rodilla no pude participar hoy del #WWELisbon. Disculpas a los que asistieron. Espero volver a verlos pronto 🙏🇵🇹 — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) November 7, 2017

As noted, WWE UK Superstars will be appearing on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode from Manchester, England. Stars advertised to appear are WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Jordan Devlin, Tucker, Tyler Bate, Joseph Conners and James Drake. As noted, this week’s RAW in Manchester saw Dunne make his RAW debut with a non-title win over WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.

