SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Set, Women’s Dark Match Set, Sin Cara – Baron Corbin

It was announced on last night’s show that #1 contenders Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin will get their title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on next Tuesday’s taped SmackDown from Manchester, England. The winner of the match will go on to face RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at WWE Survivor Series. Last night’s backstage segment between the two teams saw Gable break out in another rap, seen below in this GIF: