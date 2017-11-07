Team Captain Change for Survivor Series?, Guitar on a Pole Note, Triple H, Total Divas

  • Below is a new promo for Wednesday’s Total Divas episode:

  • Monday’s “Guitar on a Pole” match on RAW was the first in almost 20 years. That match saw Jason Jordan pick up a win over Elias. The last “Guitar on a Pole” match happened on December 14th, 1998, and saw Jeff Jarrett defeat Steve Blackman.

  • As seen below, Triple H stopped by SPORT TV in Portugal to celebrate WWE’s partnership with the network before Monday’s WWE live event in Lisbon. He tweeted the following:

  • As noted, Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth will take place at tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Manchester, England. There’s now speculation on Ellsworth taking Becky’s Team Captain spot for the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series as Ellsworth tweeted the following. Also below is a new backstage promo from Ellsworth:

