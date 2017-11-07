Team Captain Change for Survivor Series?, Guitar on a Pole Note, Triple H, Total Divas

Share this article:

Below is a new promo for Wednesday’s Total Divas episode:

This season of @TotalDivas is NEXT-LEVEL good…

Tune in for an ALL-NEW episode this Wednesday at 9/8c on E! #TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/hGioOEpiB9 — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2017

Monday’s “Guitar on a Pole” match on RAW was the first in almost 20 years. That match saw Jason Jordan pick up a win over Elias. The last “Guitar on a Pole” match happened on December 14th, 1998, and saw Jeff Jarrett defeat Steve Blackman.

As seen below, Triple H stopped by SPORT TV in Portugal to celebrate WWE’s partnership with the network before Monday’s WWE live event in Lisbon. He tweeted the following:

Stopped by our TV partner, @SPORTTVPortugal beautiful studio before #WWELisbon…Thank you for the gift and continued partnership w/ @WWE. pic.twitter.com/gqWxomzS3I — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2017

As noted, Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth will take place at tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Manchester, England. There’s now speculation on Ellsworth taking Becky’s Team Captain spot for the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series as Ellsworth tweeted the following. Also below is a new backstage promo from Ellsworth:

@BeckyLynchWWE really shouldn't be the captain for #TeamSmackdown at #SurvivorSeries so if I win at #SDLiveManchester I should be captain… — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 6, 2017

Before you tune into #RAWManchester Watch me spit straight fire at straight fire #BeckyvsEllsworth #SDLiveManchester … pic.twitter.com/XRHg1at0jL — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 6, 2017

