Title Matches and Tag Match Announced for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the following matches for next Tuesday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Charlotte, North Carolina:
- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The New Day
Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya with the title on the line
Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin with the title on the line
NEXT WEEK: Before he faces @mikethemiz at #SurvivorSeries, The #LoneWolf will defend the #USTitle against @SinCaraWWE on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/gTEMDBAwib
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017
NEXT WEEK: Two QUEENS will collide when @MsCharlotteWWE gets her #SDLive #WomensTitle rematch against @NatByNature! pic.twitter.com/FI7ieEjtAB
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017
ALSO NEXT WEEK: #TheNewDay will battle best friends @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn on #SDLive! @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/XtbpiiEe2h
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More