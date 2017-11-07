Title Matches and Tag Match Announced for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Share this article:

WWE has announced the following matches for next Tuesday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Charlotte, North Carolina:

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The New Day

Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya with the title on the line

Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin with the title on the line

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More