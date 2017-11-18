Triple H Hypes Takeover Matches, Paul Ellering Uses Donald Trump Line, Charlotte Flair

- WWE posted this alternate look at Charlotte Flair winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Natalya this past Tuesday and her emotional post-match celebration with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair:
- WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering borrowed a quote from President Donald Trump to hype tonight’s “Takeover: WarGames” main event, which will feature The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era. Ellering wrote the following on The Authors “draining the swamp” tonight:
WarGames has given #AOP/ @roderickstrong the opportunity to #DrainTheSwamp #SAnitY #UndisputedERA @WWENXT @WWENetwork #NXTTakeOver
— Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) November 18, 2017
- Speaking of tonight’s Takeover event, Triple H tweeted the following to hype Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black and the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion between Kairi Sane, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce:
Respect and recognition.
One demands it.
The other denies it. @VelveteenWWE vs. @WWEAleister tonight on #NXTTakeOver: WarGames live ONLY on @WWENetwork.https://t.co/qb4FiXxv9J
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 18, 2017
The @WWENXT Women's division has been a force for change and evolution in our industry. Tonight at #NXTTakeOver: WarGames, it gets a new standard bearer. #WeAreNXT @WWEPeytonRoyce @KairiSaneWWE @WWEEmberMoon @NikkiCrossWWEhttps://t.co/DDc2FuILe9
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 18, 2017
The thing about being on the top of the mountain is…
…someone is always trying to knock you off.
Who will be "The Man" in @WWENXT?@DMcIntyreWWE vs. @AndradeCienWWE for the NXT Championship.#NXTTakeOver: WarGames #WeAreNXThttps://t.co/EKmuL7x0Mf
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 18, 2017
