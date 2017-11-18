Triple H Hypes Takeover Matches, Paul Ellering Uses Donald Trump Line, Charlotte Flair

Respect and recognition. One demands it. The other denies it. @VelveteenWWE vs. @WWEAleister tonight on #NXTTakeOver : WarGames live ONLY on @WWENetwork . https://t.co/qb4FiXxv9J

The @WWENXT Women's division has been a force for change and evolution in our industry. Tonight at #NXTTakeOver : WarGames, it gets a new standard bearer. #WeAreNXT @WWEPeytonRoyce @KairiSaneWWE @WWEEmberMoon @NikkiCrossWWE https://t.co/DDc2FuILe9

The thing about being on the top of the mountain is…

…someone is always trying to knock you off.

Who will be "The Man" in @WWENXT?@DMcIntyreWWE vs. @AndradeCienWWE for the NXT Championship.#NXTTakeOver: WarGames #WeAreNXThttps://t.co/EKmuL7x0Mf

— Triple H (@TripleH) November 18, 2017