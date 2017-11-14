Updated WWE Survivor Series Card Coming Out of Tonight’s SmackDown

Share this article:

WWE has not confirmed the fifth member of Team SmackDown for the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view as of this writing but it’s believed that Natalya will get the spot. Charlotte Flair was on the team but she will now be facing RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss after winning the title from Natalya tonight.

There’s also speculation on Paige possibly getting the spot as she was originally scheduled to return to the blue brand.

Below is the updated Survivor Series card coming out of tonight’s SmackDown:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Triple H vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, TBA

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

RAW vs. SmackDown

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods)

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More