Viewership for the Final Impact Wrestling Episode Before Bound For Glory

This week’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the final hype for Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, drew 275,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 231,000 viewers.

This week’s show ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #149.

The NFL and NBA topped the night with several games on cable.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers

March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers

April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers

April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers

April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers

April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers

May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers

May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers

May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers

May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers

June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers

June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers

June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers

June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers

June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers

July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers

July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers

July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers

July 27th Episode: 286,000 viewers

August 3rd Episode: 276,000 viewers

August 10th Episode: 277,000 viewers

August 17th Episode: 320,000 viewers (Destination X)

August 24th Episode: 296,000 viewers

August 31st Episode: 268,000 viewers

September 7th Episode: 227,000 viewers

September 14th Episode: 239,000 viewers

September 21st Episode: 277,000 viewers

September 28th Episode: 264,000 viewers

October 5th Episode: 251,000 viewers

October 12th Episode: 279,000 viewers

October 19th Episode: 267,000 viewers

October 26th Episode: 231,000 viewers

November 2nd Episode: 275,000 viewers

November 9th Episode:

