Viewership for the Total Divas Season Premiere, How It Compared to Season 6 & Total Bellas

Wednesday’s WWE Total Divas season seven premiere on the E! network drew 556,000 viewers and ranked #33 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
To compare, the Total Divas season six finale back in May drew 683,000 viewers and ranked #25 that night. Season six of Total Divas averaged 613,000 viewers per episode over a 15 episode season. Also, the Total Bellas season two finale that aired last week drew 674,000 viewers and ranked #17 for the night. Season two of Total Bellas averaged 587,750 viewers per episode over 8 episodes.
Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season:
Episode 1: 556,000 viewers
