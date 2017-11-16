WWE Announces Details on 2018 Survivor Series Weekend

WWE announced the following today:

Los Angeles to host WWE Survivor Series in 2018

WWE today announced that Los Angeles will host Survivor Series Weekend in 2018 with NXT TakeOver (Nov. 17), Survivor Series (Nov. 18), Monday Night Raw (Nov. 19) and SmackDown LIVE (Nov. 20) –- all taking place at STAPLES Center over four consecutive nights.

Additional details about these events, including ticket on sale information and travel packages, will be announced in early 2018.

Don’t miss Survivor Series 2017 this Sunday, Nov. 19, from the Toyota Center in Houston, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network. Matches will include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar against WWE Champion AJ Styles, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and The Shield against The New Day.

Plus, bear witness to a pair of explosive Raw vs. SmackDown 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches that will see Team Captain Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe & Finn Bálor against Team Captain Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura & Bobby Roode as well as Team Captain Becky Lynch, Naomi, Carmella, Tamina and a Superstar still to be named against Team Captain Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Asuka, & Bayley.