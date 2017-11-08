WWE Announces John Cena for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

WWE confirmed today that John Cena will be the final member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series.
The men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match will now see Cena, Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode take on Kurt Angle, Jason Jordan, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor.
BREAKING: @JohnCena has been named the fifth and final member of #SDLive's Men's team at #SurvivorSeries! https://t.co/9DmwJ0boXb
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2017
Further proving #SDLive is the superior brand, I'm happy to announce @JohnCena will be the 5th member of Team Smackdown at #SurvivorSeries.
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 8, 2017
