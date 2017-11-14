WWE NXT – Center Stage Update, AJ Styles In Mattel Commercial (Video), Charlotte Flair

NXT TV tapings come to Center Stage in Atlanta in 2018

Sports-entertainment’s hottest brand is coming to the historic Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, as NXT will tape episodes of its highly popular weekly WWE Network program on Thursday, Jan. 4, Thursday, Feb. 1, and Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

Located in the heart of Atlanta, the storied Center Stage was once home to NWA and WCW Saturday Night, playing host to sports-entertainment legends such as Diamond Dallas Page, Sting and Lex Luger.

Watch as NXT Superstars such as NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Ember Moon, SAnitY, The Undisputed ERA, Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong and more battle inside the squared circle.*

Tickets for all three TV tapings will be available starting Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. ET. Visit NXTTickets.com for complete information on how you can see sports-entertainment’s hottest brand this winter!

*Talent listed and depicted above is subject to change.