WWE Survivor Series Theme, AJ Styles Celebrates Title Win (Video), Johnny Gargano

As noted, Johnny Gargano will face WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne with the title on the line in the pre-show dark match before WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” on November 18th from Houston. Gargano, who is also scheduled to have an “Ab Contest” with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels later that night at Takeover, tweeted the following on his big Saturday night during Survivor Series weekend: