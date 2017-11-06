WWE Tough Enough Winner Released Last Week, Other WWE NXT Departures

Share this article:

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl was released from the company at the end of last week, according to PWInsider. Bredl had been given the name Bronson Mathews after winning a contract in 2015 but never really got started in WWE NXT.

Bredl had not worked live events since the summer of 2016 and wasn’t even training at the WWE Performance Center after suffering from concussion-related issues.

Chinese recruit Leo Gao was also released from his NXT contract on Friday, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Gao never made it to NXT TV but he was said to be a favorite at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

A neck injury that Leo suffered while training back in August may have played a part in the departure. He was recently cleared to return to action but the injury was said to be very serious.

Leo took to Twitter and wrote the following after being informed of the release:

Life is like a box of chocolates, you never konw what you're going to get.So should be keep smile! pic.twitter.com/yGVHL9gB3B — Leo Gao (@LeoGaoWWE) November 3, 2017

NXT Superstar Sawyer Fulton took to Twitter and announced his departure from the company on Friday as well. Fulton had been with the company since September 2012 and was a member of SAnitY before going down with an injury late last year. Below is his full statement on the departure:

A new path is beginning to unfold and I'm excited to walk it!

Time to move forward to the same goal! pic.twitter.com/locZPJZTzR — FULTON (@SFulton_WWE) November 3, 2017

