WWE on Triple H’s ICW Appearance, JR and Jerry Lawler Working Together, Brie Bella

Triple H, WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne make surprise appearance at Insane Championship Wrestling

Should we maybe add a fourth “H” for “hustle”? Triple H continued to make headlines in the United Kingdom when he joined WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne at an Insane Championship Wrestling event in Cardiff Sunday night.

The Game’s surprise appearance was met with utter shock by the ICW faithful, as The King of Kings thanked them for their support and for being crucial to the success and growth of sports entertainment overall.