Zelina Vega on Tonight’s WWE NXT Title Match (Video), Shawn Michaels on Johnny Gargano, Booker T

Share this article:

Below is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Zelina Vega backstage at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event in Houston. Vega will be in Andrade “Cien” Almas’ corner as he faces NXT Champion Drew McIntyre tonight. Vega says Almas is focused now that she’s leading him and that’s the main thing. Vega goes on to say everyone will get a taste of what El Idolo can do tonight as he takes the title from McIntyre.

We’ve noted how Johnny Gargano and WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Gargano have been building to an “Ab Contest” at Takeover tonight. WWE has not confirmed the segment, indicating that it will be some sort of backstage segment. Michaels took to Twitter today and tweeted the following on the segment, which will apparently happen after Gargano’s NXT TV tapings match with WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne:

The conclusion to the @JohnnyGargano & me #AbOff goes down tonight!! First off, good luck Johnny in your match against @PeteDunneYxB …see ya after!! #NXTWarGames — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 18, 2017

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and The Street Profits teamed up with Habitat For Humanity to help build new homes in Houston today before Takeover. Below are photos:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More